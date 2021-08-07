Analysts Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Price Target at $70.57

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Raymond James upgraded Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of EAT stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.60. The stock had a trading volume of 506,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,327. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,731.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.73.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 1,076,124 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,715,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,258,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Brinker International by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after acquiring an additional 391,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

