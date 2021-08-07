Analysts Set Expectations for Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $5.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 440.76% and a negative net margin of 15.18%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

