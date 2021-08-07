Analysts Set Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Target Price at C$47.83

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE:PAAS traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 339,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,701. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of C$32.94 and a 1 year high of C$50.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of C$7.06 billion and a PE ratio of 22.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.