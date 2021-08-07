Analysts Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target at $82.00

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOUR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $3,574,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 673,044 shares of company stock worth $57,856,574. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

FOUR stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.87. 1,050,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.59 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

