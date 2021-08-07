Analysts Set Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) PT at $86.80

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.80.

STRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lowered their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of STRA opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $125.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

