Analysts Set Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Target Price at $55.50

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLL. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.45. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. On average, analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

