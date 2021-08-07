Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.54.

ANGI traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. 1,404,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,184. Angi has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,121.00 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. Angi had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Angi will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth about $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth about $156,000. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

