ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.25 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.850-$7.150 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $344.11.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $374.74. 297,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,760. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

