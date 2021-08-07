Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Maxim Group

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from C$10.00 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:ATE opened at C$1.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.50. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$7.52. The firm has a market cap of C$72.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 19.94, a current ratio of 21.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, Director Daniel Marcel Legault sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$300,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 755,796 shares in the company, valued at C$3,026,207.18. Insiders bought 10,600 shares of company stock worth $37,972 over the last three months.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

