Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.70) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.27.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at $329,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,800. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

