Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.70) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.27.
In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at $329,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,800. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
