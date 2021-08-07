Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.64. 2,106,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,436. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $6,834,790.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock worth $109,664,187. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

