Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%.
AINV opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.01. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $897.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.02.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 73.37%.
Apollo Investment Company Profile
Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.
