Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

AINV opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.01. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $897.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AINV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

