Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%.
Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $897.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 73.37%.
Apollo Investment Company Profile
Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.
See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.