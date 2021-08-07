Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $897.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 73.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AINV shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.