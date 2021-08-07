AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.87.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppHarvest will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

