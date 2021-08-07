AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) vs. Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Head-To-Head Survey

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Corteva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Corteva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Corteva and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva 6.99% 5.14% 3.01% AppHarvest N/A -44.31% -22.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Corteva and AppHarvest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 4 4 9 0 2.29 AppHarvest 0 0 2 0 3.00

Corteva presently has a consensus target price of $47.85, suggesting a potential upside of 6.89%. AppHarvest has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 181.28%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Corteva.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corteva and AppHarvest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva $14.22 billion 2.32 $681.00 million $1.50 29.84 AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Volatility & Risk

Corteva has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest has a beta of -1.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corteva beats AppHarvest on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

