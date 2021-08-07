Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.9% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 11.1% in the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Apple by 51.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 48,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 17.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,529,000 after acquiring an additional 75,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.14 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

