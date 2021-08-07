Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.0% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.09. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

