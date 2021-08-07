Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $146.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.