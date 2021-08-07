Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to announce $5.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. Applied Materials posted sales of $4.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $22.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.49 billion to $22.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.64 billion to $25.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. ICAP raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,171 shares of company stock worth $44,623,575. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $230,608,000 after acquiring an additional 755,547 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,010,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $259,837,000 after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $126,485,000 after acquiring an additional 160,855 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 322,507 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,843,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809,411. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.