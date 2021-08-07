Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $165.72, but opened at $158.00. Aptiv shares last traded at $159.43, with a volume of 11,268 shares.

The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 96.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11.

About Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

