Aptiv Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,454 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,172% compared to the typical volume of 193 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,351 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 30.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $79,548,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Aptiv by 156.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,091,000 after buying an additional 558,119 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,128,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,473,000 after buying an additional 444,871 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV opened at $163.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

