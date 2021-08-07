Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.75. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 109,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 2,561.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 103,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 130.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,218,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 269.7% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson purchased 57,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $151,577.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

