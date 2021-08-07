Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,664 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 170,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,834,000 after buying an additional 103,089 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.51. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.