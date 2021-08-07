Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,940 CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 76.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 42.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 4,233.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $85.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,892.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

