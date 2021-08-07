Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 232.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,606,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $57,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,456,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after acquiring an additional 194,617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $223.58 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.89.

