Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,476 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Simulations Plus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 58,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $586,505.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock worth $1,881,307 over the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $971.82 million, a P/E ratio of 86.20, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.09.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.