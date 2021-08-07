Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of RCI Hospitality worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 134.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 13.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 21.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $68.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.59. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.43 million, a P/E ratio of 81.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 3.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

