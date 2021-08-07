Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 429,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 168,144 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $675,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

