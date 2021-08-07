Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $527,000 Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 79,076 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.45.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HBM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

