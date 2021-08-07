AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 3,038 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 33,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 33,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $606,535.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,697.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,117. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.