AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,363 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,659.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,827.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,648 shares of company stock worth $910,995. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

INO stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.64. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

