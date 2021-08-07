AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,544 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,568 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,579 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,356 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 9.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 1.3% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 168,277 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

NYSE TRC opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -619.33 and a beta of 0.56. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $18.70.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Tejon Ranch had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.