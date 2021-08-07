AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 323 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Heska by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Heska by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Heska by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $261.70 on Friday. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.26 and a fifty-two week high of $263.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,377.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.38.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.33.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

