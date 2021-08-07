Aragon Court (ANJ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $119,498.00

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded up 35% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 83.1% higher against the US dollar. One Aragon Court coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon Court has a market capitalization of $13.47 million and approximately $119,498.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00055328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.45 or 0.00854889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00100098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00041017 BTC.

Aragon Court Profile

ANJ is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon Court directly using US dollars.

