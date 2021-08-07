Arbidex (ABX) Price Hits $0.0219 on Exchanges

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Arbidex has a total market capitalization of $446,742.57 and $128,373.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arbidex has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Arbidex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.15 or 0.00882185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00100310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00041697 BTC.

Arbidex Coin Profile

ABX is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Buying and Selling Arbidex

