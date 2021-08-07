ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.89

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and traded as low as $7.06. ARC Resources shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 88,745 shares trading hands.

AETUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $409.53 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 4.37%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

