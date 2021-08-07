argenx’s (ARGX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. argenx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.86.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx stock opened at $313.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 0.91. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $212.66 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that argenx will post -9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in argenx by 458.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 69.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in argenx by 4,583.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in argenx by 38.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.