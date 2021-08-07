Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $378.00 Price Target at Barclays

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $330.00 to $378.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $381.33.

ANET stock opened at $377.60 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $1,492,387.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total value of $556,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,861.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,818. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $179,575,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 512,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,759,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

