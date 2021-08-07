Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ANET. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $381.33.

ANET stock opened at $377.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,930 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $1,322,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total transaction of $556,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,861.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,818. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

