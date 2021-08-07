Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $400.00 at Citigroup

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $381.33.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $377.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.32. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $384.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $27,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,498 shares of company stock worth $30,324,818 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Arista Networks by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,344,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $179,575,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

