Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $433.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $385.00 to $433.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks stock opened at $377.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $27,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 219 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $71,061.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,818 in the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

