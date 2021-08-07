Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

AHH stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 14.54. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.41.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,337,000 after purchasing an additional 423,244 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 384,454 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 805,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 296,113 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.