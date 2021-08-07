Arqma (ARQ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,842.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $347,836.30 and approximately $3,842.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,642.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.65 or 0.07070207 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $581.68 or 0.01332822 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.49 or 0.00351699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00134652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.79 or 0.00613598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.30 or 0.00346680 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00302819 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,263,251 coins and its circulating supply is 10,218,707 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.