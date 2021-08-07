Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price objective decreased by Chardan Capital from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARWR. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.92.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.79. 1,177,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,532. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,596 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

