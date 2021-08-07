Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to post sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.01 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $7.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $139.06 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

