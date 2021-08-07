Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Raised to $125.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARVN. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.07.

Shares of ARVN opened at $95.00 on Thursday. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.40.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,864 shares of company stock worth $7,806,654 over the last three months. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after buying an additional 185,517 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after purchasing an additional 141,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118,054 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Arvinas by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 628,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 77,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

