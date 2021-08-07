Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.25.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $20.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,525.06. The company had a trading volume of 692,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,159. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,440.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

