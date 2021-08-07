Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 112 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $8,954,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.23.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $282.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.30. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $289.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.