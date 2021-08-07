Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PTON. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,804 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,310,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,295 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $134,195,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTON. Truist upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

NASDAQ PTON traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,631,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,270. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.50 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $2,834,433.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $9,211,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,231,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 932,891 shares valued at $104,286,048. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

