ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, Nomura lowered ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. Analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,846,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,914 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

